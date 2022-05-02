Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 8-14:
May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 82. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 80. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 77. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 74. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 71. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Country musician Billy Burnette is 69. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 69. Actor David Keith is 68. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 67. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 65. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 58. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 58. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 54. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 50. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 47. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 45. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 44. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 39. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 39. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 38.