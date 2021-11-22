Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4:
Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law and Order”) is 69. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Director Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 60. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 55. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 53. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 46. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 45. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 43. Rapper Chamillionaire is 42. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 38. Singer Trey Songz is 37. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 37. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 33. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 28.