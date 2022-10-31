Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 6-12:
Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 93. Singer P.J. Proby is 84. Actor Sally Field is 76. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 73. TV host Catherine Crier is 68. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 67. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 65. Actor Lance Kerwin is 62. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 59. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 58. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 56. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 54. Actor Ethan Hawke is 52. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 52. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 50. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 50. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 48. Actor Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 44. Actor Taryn Manning is 44. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 36. Actor Emma Stone is 34.