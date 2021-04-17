Cuomo retreats from open news briefings that made him a star MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 9:32 a.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) —
New York’s governor gained national attention last spring, and won an International Emmy, for daily, televised news briefings at which he answered barrages of questions from journalists about the COVID-19 pandemic.
