Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred Disney's latest animated film “Lightyear” from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple, the company said Thursday as the movie premiered.
Thirteen nations and the Palestinian territory barred the Pixar film that has actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the astronaut hero Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” movies, The Walt Disney Co. said.