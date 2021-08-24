Doobie Brothers try to keep long train running, 50 years on ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 9:32 a.m.
1 of18 Members of the Doobie Brothers, from left, Tom Johnston, John McFee, Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons pose for a portrait at Show Biz Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Members of the Doobie Brothers, from left, Tom Johnston, John McFee, Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons pose for a portrait at Show Biz Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Michael McDonald, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Michael McDonald, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Michael McDonald, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Michael McDonald, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 John McFee, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 John McFee, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Tom Johnston, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Tom Johnston, of the Doobie Brothers, poses for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. The band has a tour and album out this fall. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in their 51st year, heading out tenuously on a delayed tour and hoping they can keep taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music as cancellations abound around them.
2020 ought to have been a banner year for the band, with an anniversary tour that united its two eras — the original Tom Johnston-led version of the early 1970s, and the more R&B Michael McDonald-led version of the late 1970s — and an invite to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that many fans felt was decades overdue.