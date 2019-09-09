Even for Trump, it's been a busy stretch of media attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Even for a president who has made attacks on the media routine, these past few days have seemed turbo-charged.

President Donald Trump has tweeted a video of the CNN logo bursting into flames and complained that the network was "bad for the USA."

He threatened to bar two Washington Post reporters from the White House grounds. He also expressed anger that an NBC News report about prison reform didn't give him credit for legislation passed. The latter discussion dissolved into a Twitter dispute between Trump and singer John Legend, who participated in the report.

Trump's anger toward the media seems driven by the controversy over his claim that Alabama could have been in Hurricane Dorian's path, and a Post story that suggested the president had a "lost summer" because of self-inflicted political wounds.

The Washington Post executive editor says the paper stands behind its reporters.