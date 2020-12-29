Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 8:16 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Sept.7, 1967 file photo, Italy's Gina Lollobrigida and French designer Pierre Cardin arrive at the Venice airport to attend the Venice International Film Festival. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this May 26, 1965 file photo, French actress Jeanne Moreau was welcomed by friend Pierre Cardin on her arrival at Orly airport in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. Pierre Godot/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Sept.13, 1960 file photo, Parisian designer Pierre Cardin, with one of his models, shows the new uniform he has created for the hostesses of French television in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 Pierre Godot/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition "Design and Fashion 1950- 2005" at the academy for arts in Vienna, Austria. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 RONALD ZAK/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed myriad consumer products after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tuesday. He was 98.
A licensing maverick, Cardin’s name embossed thousands of products from wristwatches to bed sheets, and in the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, goods bearing his fancy cursive signature were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide.