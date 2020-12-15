French theater, cinema workers protest against virus closure Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 11:24 a.m.
1 of7 Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested against the ongoing closure of theaters and cinemas in the country as France on Tuesday is lifting a lockdown imposed on 30 October, but strict measures are still in place as infections are still high. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people working in the French theater and cinema industries demonstrated in Paris on Tuesday against the prolonged closure of entertainment facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
France earlier Tuesday lifted a partial lockdown imposed on Oct. 30, but will still maintain strict measures at least until Jan. 7, including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., as numbers of infections remain high.