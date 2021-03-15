Garth Greenwell, Douglas Stuart among Lambda award nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Garth Greenwell and Douglas Stuart and nonfiction by author-comedian Samantha Irby are among this year's nominees for the Lambda Literary Awards, given for the best of LGBTQ writing.

Greenwell's “Cleanness” and Stuart's “Shuggie Bain,” winner of the Booker Prize last fall, are contenders for best gay fiction, along with Joon Oluchi Lee's “Neotenica,” Brandon Taylor's “Real Life” and Dennis E. Staples' “This Town Sleeps.” The finalists for best lesbian fiction are K-Ming Chang's “Bestiary,” Francesca Ekwuyasi's “Butter Honey Pig Bread,” Jennifer Steil's “Exile Music,” Juli Delgado Lopera's “Fiebre Tropical” and Jean Kyoung Frazier's “Pizza Girl.”