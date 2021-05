HERMANN J. KNIPPERTZ/AP

BERLIN (AP) — The prominent German philosopher Juergen Habermas said Sunday he will not accept a high-priced literary award from the United Arab Emirates, reversing an earlier decision.

The 91-year-old, who is considered Germany's most eminent contemporary philosopher, told the German news site Spiegel Online that “I declared my willingness to accept this year's Sheikh Zayed Book Award. That was a wrong decision, which I correct hereby.”