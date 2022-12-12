Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK (AP) — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere all at Once."

Nomination were read by father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez on NBC's “Today” morning show. The nominees for best film, drama, are: “The Fabelmans," “Top Gun: Maverick," “Elvis," “Tár” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”