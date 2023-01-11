Greece's former king to be buried as a private citizen

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals and where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday.
A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in hospital late Tuesday night at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine had spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.