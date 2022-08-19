Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 ABC\u2019s \u201cThis Week\u201d \u2014 Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. __ NBC\u2019s \u201cMeet the Press\u201d \u2014 Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. __ CBS\u2019 \u201cFace the Nation" \u2014 Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence at the Justice Department. ___ CNN\u2019s \u201cState of the Union\u201d \u2014 Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas. ___ \u201cFox News Sunday\u201d \u2014 Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.