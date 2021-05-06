Josh Duggar released as he awaits trial on child pornography

AP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was released from an Arkansas jail Thursday as he awaits trial on federal charges that he possessed and downloaded child pornography.

Duggar, 33, did not speak to reporters as he walked out of the Washington County jail in Fayetteville with his attorney Thursday afternoon, a day after a federal judge granted Duggar's release while he awaits his July 6 trial. Duggar will be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as his custodians.