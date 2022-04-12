Lawyer: Depp trial likely to become mudslinging soap opera MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press April 12, 2022 Updated: April 12, 2022 3:09 p.m.
1 of9 Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. The trial of Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, began with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Actor Johnny Depp, waves to his fans as he leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day in Fairfax Va. Monday, April 11, 2022. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, are set to begin their long-anticipated defamation trial with jury selection. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Supporters of actor Johnny Depp stand outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Tiffany Lunn, supporter of actor Johnny Depp, stands outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Jury selection has begun in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A trial over libel allegations by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, will likely turn into a six-week, mudslinging soap opera, Heard's lawyers warned a Virginia jury Tuesday.
“You're going to see who the real Johnny Depp is — behind the fame, behind the pirate costumes,” Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn told the jury during opening statements in the civil trial. “Because Johnny Depp brought this case, all of this is going to come out.”
Written By
MATTHEW BARAKAT