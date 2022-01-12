Giuffre's Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 1:39 p.m.
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew is photographed on Aug. 11, 2021. Prince Andrew will face a civil sex case trial after a US judge dismissed a motion by his legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out, it was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
FILE - Virginia Giuffre speaks during a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York, Aug. 27, 2019. A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave the green light Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave the green light Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Stressing Wednesday that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had reached with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS