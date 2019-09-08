Longchamp doesn't want to be remembered as just French

NEW YORK (AP) — Longchamp doesn't want to be remembered as exclusively French.

Artistic director Sophie Delafontaine is a proud Parisian, but she wants the brand to embody an international spirit. What better way to show that spirit than bringing a collection to New York inspired by the American artist Judy Chicago.

The feminist artist played with smoke in photographs that spoke to Delafontaine.

While flowing skirts and dresses made for fluid silhouettes. Belts accentuated waistlines. Leather mini-shorts, slits in skirts and transparent materials kept the looks modern and chic.

Skirts, dresses and shorts were paired with shoes that went to mid-calf, either a lacing gladiator sandal or sneaker boots adorned with the signature Longchamp horse.