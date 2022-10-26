Louisiana native, author Ernest Gaines to appear on US stamp

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation inspired stories of black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace and beauty, will be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp to be issued in January.
The stamp will be the 46th in the U.S. Postal Service's Black Heritage series and will feature an oil painting, based on a photograph that portrays Gaines wearing his trademark beret, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a news release Monday.