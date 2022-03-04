New this week: 'Turning Red,' Ryan Reynolds and Mooski album

Here\u2019s a collection curated by The Associated Press\u2019 entertainment journalists of what\u2019s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES \u2014 \u201cTurning Red," the third straight Pixar movie to bypass theaters for a streaming debut, lands Friday on Disney+. Directed by Domee Shi, who made the Pixar short \u201cBao,\u201d \u201cTurning Red\u201d is the first Pixar feature directed solely by a woman. It's about Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian teenager with an over-protective mother (Sandra Oh), who begins turning into a giant, fluffy red panda when she feels a strong emotion. The film, featuring a pivotal BTS-like boy band, includes original songs from Billie Eilish and Finneas. \u2014 In Netflix's \u201cThe Adam Project,\u201d Ryan Reynolds reunites with \u201cFree Guy\u201d director Shawn Levy to star as a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in his old backyard, where his younger self (Walker Scobell) and mother (Jennifer Garner) live. It's a big-budget throwback that has some of the bouncy spirit of 1980s sci-fi adventures. And being a starry, expensive movie based on an original concept, it's the kind of movie unlikely to be bankrolled by today's studios for theaters. Instead, \u201cThe Adam Project,\u201d which debuts Friday, March 11, is the latest in a string of Netflix releases for Reynolds, who starred in \u201cRed Notice\u201d and \u201c6 Underground." Mark Ruffalo co-stars. \u2014 Many of the standouts of last year's Cannes Film Festival have already made a major impression with moviegoers \u2014 films like \u201cDrive My Car,\u201d \u201cThe Worst Person in the World,\u201d \u201cTitane," \u201cA Hero\u201d and many more. But don't sleep on \u201cLingui, the Sacred Bonds.\u201d Mahamat-Saleh Haroun\u2019s powerful drama is about a Chadian single mother (Achouackh Abakar Soulymane) seeking an abortion for her 15-year-old daughter (Rihane Khalil Alio) in a country where the procedure is all but outlawed. Yet having a child out of wedlock, too, could mean being socially ostracized. The film, which begins streaming Tuesday on MUBI, packs a brilliant mother-daughter story \u2014 and an important portrait of modern-day capital N\u2019Djamena \u2014 into less than 90 minutes. \u2014 AP Film Writer Jake Coyle MUSIC \u2014 Alabama-bred soulful rapper Mooski is ready to drop his debut album, \u201cMelodic Therapy 4 The Broken.\u201d Mooski has upped the interest with catchy songs like \u201cTrack Star,\u201d which racked up more than 475 million views on TikTok and has been streamed almost 74 million times on Spotify. A \u201cTrack Star\u201d TikTok challenge inspired videos from Keyshia Cole, Lala Anthony, Dream Doll and Halle Berry, among others. His new album is led by the luscious \u201cSoul Bleed.\u201d Mooski has had a different path to music stardom \u2014 he served as a sergeant during a four-year tenure in the Marine Corps. \u2014 Bryan Adams' pandemic-influenced \u201cSo Happy It Hurts\u201d album arrives Friday, March 11. The title track \u2014 an arena-rocking celebration of driving \u2014 \u201cis about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road,\u201d the Canadian musician says. It is a joyous album and one outstanding track is \u201cNever Gonna Rain,\u201d with the lyrics \u201cI'm gonna smile like I never had a heartache\/Laugh like I never had a care.\u201d One unusual track is the lead single, \u201cKick Ass,\u201d with a lengthy spoken word introduction from comedian John Cleese. \u2014 Legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim is still being celebrated and the latest tribute is theater icon Betty Buckley's releases of a compilation album, \u201cBetty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim.\u201d The album collects various of the \u201cCats\u201d Tony-winner's previous interpretations of two dozen Sondheim's songs, including \u201cAnyone Can Whistle,\u201d \u201cChildren Will Listen\u201d and \u201cSend in the Clowns.\u201d \u2014 AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy TELEVISION \u2014 A small-town murder case gets big-star wattage in NBC\u2019s \u201cThe Thing About Pam,\u201d with Ren\u00e9e Zellweger in the title role. Pam Hupp\u2019s links to several deaths have been recounted in multiple episodes of \u201cDateline NBC,\u201d a podcast, books and now the series co-starring Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer. The 2011 killing of Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) in Troy, Missouri, led to the conviction of her husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler). He was exonerated in a second trial, but Betsy Faria\u2019s death began the unraveling of \u201ca diabolical scheme deeply involving\u201d Hupp, as the network put it. The series debuts 10 p.m. EST Tuesday. \u2014 Another film star, Samuel L. Jackson, headlines the six-part series \u201cThe Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,\u201d arriving Friday, March 11, on Apple TV+. Based on the Walter Mosley novel, Jackson plays an forgotten man, one facing dementia, who becomes the caretaker for an orphaned teen (Dominique Fishback, \u201cJudas and the Black Messiah\u201d). The pair learns that Ptolemy\u2019s memories might be restored by treatment, leading to difficult truths about the past, present and even the future. Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, and Walton Goggins are in the cast. \u2014 Italian scenery, Italian food and Stanley Tucci make for a banquet in the return of CNN\u2019s series \u201cStanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,\u201d a combination travelogue and drool-inducing food celebration with actor as engaging tour guide. He\u2019s also our proxy taster, with the contrasting dishes of Umbria and Venice part of the menu in season two, debuting 9 p.m. EST Sunday, March 13, on the cable channel. Tucci wants us to do more than eat: His goal is to educate himself and viewers on Italy\u2019s culture and history through its much-loved cuisine. Viewers will have time to digest what they're learning, with the series' second half arriving in the fall. — AP Television Writer Lynn Elber