Norah O'Donnell: 'Journalism is more important than ever'

NEW YORK (AP) — Norah O’Donnell has seen a lot during her career, including her award-winning coverage of the sexual assaults in the Air Force, the Las Vegas mass shooting, and interviews with world leaders. Yet, the CBS Evening News anchor says she’s “never covered a year in my entire journalistic career like this last year.”
From the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and George Floyd protests around the world to the contested 2020 presidential election and last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by insurgents, O’Donnell says “journalism is more important than ever.”