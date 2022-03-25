Oscars diary: A yak in the classroom, a family in Hollywood PAWO CHOYNING DORJI , For The Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 7:57 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," became the unlikeliest of Oscar contenders when it was nominated this year for best international film. The story of a young man in Bhutan who goes on an unexpected and life-changing journey to become a teacher in the nation's remote mountains is the first feature from director Pawo Choyning Dorji and the first film in the history of the small Himalayan country to be nominated.
Dorji and his wife, Taiwanese actor and producer Stephanie Lai, arrived in Los Angeles a few weeks before Sunday's Academy Awards along with their 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son.
