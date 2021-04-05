PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria)

5. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. “The Consequences of Fear” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

7. “The Bounty” by Evanovich/Hamilton (Atria)

8. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

9. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

10. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Double Jeopardy” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker (Henry Holt & Co.)

13. “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

14. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. “Fast Ice” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Eat Better, Feel Better” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)

2. “How to Do the Work” by Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

3. “Vibrant” by Stacie Stephenson (Benbella)

4. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “Medical Medium” by Anthony William (Hay House)

7. “It's Not Complicated” by Katie Lee Biegel (Abrams)

8. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino (Twelve)

9. “The 30-Day Alzheimer's Solution” by Sherzai/Sherzai (HarperOne)

10. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

11. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

12. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)

13. “Simple and Free” by Jen Hatmaker (Convergent)

14. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

15. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Hush” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. “Irish Pride” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. “Fairy-Tale Forever” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “By the Neck” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Strong, Silent Cowboy” by Lora Leigh (St. martin’s Press)

10. “A Quiet, Little Town” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Distrust” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

12. “Revenge” by Patterson/Holmes (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Western Stars” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Texas Born” by Diana palmer (Harlequin)

15. “Welcome to Serenity” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

2. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

3. “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Split Second” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

7. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

8. “Thick as Thieves”: by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

10. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

11. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “The 20th Victim” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 8" by Aidairo (Yen)

14. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

15. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)