Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France CATHERINE GASCHKA and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 11:02 a.m.
1 of17 The 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - In this undated file photo, pioneers of science Marie Curie and her husband Pierre are shown in their lab in France. Poland’s prime minister says he’s given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter Wednesday, May 12, 2021 that the house, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, is a “part of Poland’s history.” AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 The fireplace of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 The interior of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 The interior ceiling of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 The interior wooden staircase of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 The manual pump of a water well in the garden of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 The front door of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 The interior wooden staircase of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 The interior ceiling of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 The pigeon garden loft of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SAINT-REMY-LES-CHEVREUSE, France (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he’s given instructions for the government to buy a house in France where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent holidays and weekends from 1904-1906.
Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter this week that the house, on the southwest outskirts of Paris, is “part of Poland’s history.”
Written By
CATHERINE GASCHKA and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA