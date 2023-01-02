Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The interview with Britain's ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.