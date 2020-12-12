Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 6:36 a.m.
1 of10 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to Dom Warren and family, the founder of Dom's Food Mission, as they attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince William and his family attended a Christmas show in London on Friday night, where he paid tribute to medical staff and other frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
William, his wife Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium organized to thank the city's essential workers and their families.