Queen says COVID vaccine is quick, painless and helps others

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is encouraging people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the shot is quick, harmless and will help protect others against the disease.

In a video call with the officials responsible for rolling out the vaccine, the 94-year-old monarch compared the effort that’s gone into Britain’s national vaccination campaign to the way people worked together during World War II. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, 99, received their first dose of the vaccine last month.