Review: A moody and unsettling lo-fi dream in 'Come True'

The murky and illogical territory of dreams and nightmares has always provided fertile ground for filmmakers. Not only can your imagination run wild on screen, but there’s even less of an expectation that it make any sense in the end. How could a creative soul resist?
In “ Come True,” a lo-fi indie from director Anthony Scott Burns, the nightmare is always the same for a runaway teen, Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone), who sleeps on a playground slide and guzzles coffee to stay awake as long as she can. When you see the muscular, shadowy figure with the glowing eyes that looms in her dreams, you’ll start to understand why she has a perpetually haunted and twitchy demeanor. Sleep is not peace for Sarah and she’s starting to crack.