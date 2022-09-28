Review: 'Bros' makes rom-com history and then joins in it

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
“Bros,” the latest romantic comedy to hit theaters, is absolutely revolutionary. And totally conventional. It's a film where both extremes can be true at the same time.
The revolutionary part comes from it being the first gay rom-com produced and distributed by a major American studio. And yet it hews very closely to the classic rom-com formula, right down to one of the star-crossed lovers suddenly realizing he's in love and sprinting to reunite with the other as music swells.