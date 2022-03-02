Review: In 'After Yang,' an android's death opens new doors

The two features by the South Korean-born filmmaker and video essayist Kogonada – his auspicious debut “Columbus” and the new “After Yang” – are distinct for their richness in rare qualities. A meditative quiet presides. The pace is unhurried. The compositions are pristine.
“Columbus” was set in the Indiana city – an improbable haven of modernist architecture – and centered on the wandering conversations of an out-of-towner (John Cho) and a young tour guide (Haley Lu Richardson). The clean lines and formal beauty around them seemed to foster serenity and rumination.