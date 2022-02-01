Review: Michael Jackson musical is some thriller, lots bad

NEW YORK (AP) — The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson begins with the King of Pop plotting an ambitious tour to reclaim his throne. He's facing financial ruin, swirling rumors and an addiction to pain pills. You'd think it was 2009, just weeks before his death. That's the logical place to start. But logic has little to do with “MJ.”
It's actually 1992 when Jackson kicks off the show by entering a Los Angeles rehearsal studio that serves as the jukebox musical's main set. He's putting the final touches on the “Dangerous” tour and drilling his exhausted dancers: “Do it until we get it clean.”