Search is on for new leaders in journalism's upper echelons DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 2:50 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Marty Baron, former editor of The Boston Globe, walks the red carpet as he attends the Boston area premiere of the film "Spotlight" in Brookline, Mass. on Oct. 28, 2015. Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation's top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February. He took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. He was portrayed in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron appears in the news room after winning two Pulitzer Prizes in Washington on April 16, 2018. Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post and one of the nation's top journalists, says he will retire at the end of February. He took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. He was portrayed in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - ABC News President James Goldston attends the International Women's Media Foundation's 26th Annual Courage in Journalism Awards in New York on Oct. 21, 2015. Goldston said Thursday that he will leave the network at the end of March, after seven years leading the news division. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The “help wanted” list for top management jobs in journalism is suddenly getting very long.
Searches for new leaders at brand names like The Washington Post, ABC News and the Los Angeles Times are coming at a time of rapid change in the news industry and increased attention paid to diversity in decision-making roles.