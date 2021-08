SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Production of a six-episode television series based on crime novels by the late author Tony Hillerman is underway in New Mexico, the state Film office announced Tuesday.

A psychological thriller set in the Four Corners region of the US Southwest, “Dark Winds" is a production of AMC Networks and Dark Winds Productions LLC and centers on two Navajo Nation police officers trying to solve a double murder in the Four Corners region.