The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 29, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Ad Astra

2. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

3. Joker

4. Zombieland: Double Tap

5. Hustlers

6. Downton Abbey

7. Elf (2003)

8. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9. Rambo: Last Blood

10. The Hustle

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Code 8

2. Official Secrets

3. The Farewell

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

5. Can You Keep A Secret?

6. Midsommar

7. I See You

8. Dark Matter

9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

10. Call Me By Your Name

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.