Timothée Chalamet makes a big impression in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Timothée Chalamet has made a movie star's debut at the 76th Venice International Film Festival this week for his Henry V film "The King."

The 23-year-old Oscar nominee wore a bold silver suit and silky blouse from French-Colombian designer Haider Ackermann for his walk down the red carpet Monday.

Chalamet said Tuesday male actors in the past might have felt pressure to avoid using wardrobe as self-expression but he finds it fun.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star has caused a commotion nearly everywhere he's turned up on the Lido, with hordes of fans swarming him for autographs and photos, which he obliged where possible.

"The King" director David Michôd says last year they could walk through London without any fuss, but Chalamet's life is "very different now."