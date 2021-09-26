Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs

8
NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic. Now it's time for the Tony Awards, celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater.
Sunday's show has been expanded from its typical three hours to four, with Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration for the second half, including the awarding of the top three trophies — best play revival, best play and best musical.