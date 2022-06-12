'MJ,' Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson win at Tony Awards MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer June 12, 2022 Updated: June 12, 2022 8:54 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — “MJ,” a bio musical of Michael Jackson stuffed with the King of Pop’s biggest hits, nabbed a leading three early Tony Awards, and Patti LuPone won the third Tony of her illustrious musical theater career.
LuPone won best featured actress in a musical for her work in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” and she thanked COVID-19 safety officials in her acceptance speech. “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in the revival of “Take Me Out.”