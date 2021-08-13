Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

TTOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

2. James Taylor; $999,827; $105.17.

3. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

4. Sebastian Maniscalco; $491,677; $106.97.

5. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

6. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.

7. Little Big Town; $322,087; $73.74.

8. Franco Escamilla; $273,580; $73.24.

9. Cody Johnson; $256,711; $45.61.

10. David Bisbal; $239,284; $50.36.

11. Gabriel Iglesias; $218,206; $60.85.

12. Goose; $185,438; $51.07.

13. Jamey Johnson; $180,605; $42.22.

14. “The Royal Comedy Tour” / Sommore; $178,122; $80.42.

15. Styx; $166,815; $69.94.

16. Cole Swindell; $160,754; $53.57.

17. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.

18. Keith Sweat; $150,208; $51.27.

19. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.

20. Koe Wetzel; $139,321; $41.18.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com