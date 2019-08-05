Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert to star in NY comedy festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the comedy world's biggest stars — including Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Kevin Smith, Nicole Byer and Trevor Noah — will headline this year's New York Comedy Festival.

The weeklong festival will also feature Norm McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Nate Bargatze, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Vir Das, Kathleen Madigan, Demetri Martin, Tom Segura, Benito Skinner, Jenny Slate, Jay Mewes, No Such Thing as a Fish and Betches Media's "U Up?" Live.

The festival runs from Nov. 4-10. Over 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places like the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Town Hall and even the Bloomingdale's flagship home.

"Nothing beats being able to perform stand-up comedy in New York to some of the best audiences in the world, and that's what this festival is. I can't wait," said Noah in a statement. He'll be headlining the festival's largest venue, Madison Square Garden on Nov. 8.

Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, said audiences should expect pop-up events, live improv and sketch comedy, panel discussions, screenings and broadcasts.

"We've always supported and championed those in the industry, and we're excited to continue to bring the very best comedic talent to entertain comedy fans this November," she said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at the festival's website .

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits