Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients' morale MEHDI EL AREM, Associated Press Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 10:45 a.m.
1 of11 Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the COVID wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. When the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and needed a smile. AP Show More Show Less
SFAX, Tunisia (AP) — When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the COVID-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus.
Yet when the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in the city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and needed a smile.