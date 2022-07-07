US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Escape” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam christopher (Random House Worlds)

6. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (William Morrow)

7. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

8. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

11. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

13. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

14. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

15. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “Half Homemade, fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

3. “Not My First rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)

4. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)

5. “Why We Did It” by Tim Miller (Harper)

6. “Scars and Stripes” by Kennedy/Palmisciano (Atria)

7. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Leading Lightly” by Jody Michael (Greenleaf)

9. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)

10. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

11. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

12. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

13. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

14. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong (Random House)

15. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura (Grand Central Publishing)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. “Brannigan's Land” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “It's Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “Summer Shadows” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “No Way Out” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

10. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

12. “Harmony of fire” by Brian Feehan (Berkley)

13. “The Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin (Zebra)

14. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

15. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Plata)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

7. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 16” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

11. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam's Sons)

12. “The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

13. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

14. “The Personal Librarian” by Benedict/Murray (Berkley)

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba”(coloring book) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)