US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. \u201cThe Dark Hours\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 2. \u201cDiary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot\u201d by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 3. \u201cWill" by Will Smith with Mark Manson (Penguin Press) 4. \u201cNever\u201d by Ken Follett (Viking) 5. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 6. \u201cThe Stranger in the Lifeboat\u201d by Mitch Albom (Harper) 7. \u201cThe Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!\u201d by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks) 8. \u201cDune\u201d by Frank Herbert (Ace) 9. \u201cThe Dawn of Everything\u201d by David Graeber and David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) 10. \u201cThe Christmas Pig\u201d by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic) 11. \u201cThe Wish\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201cBetter Off Dead\u201d by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte) 13. \u201cDark Tarot\u201d by Christine Feehan (Berkley) 14. \u201cGame On: Tempting Twenty-Eight\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books) 15. \u201cThe Lincoln Highway\u201d by Amor Towles (Viking) 16. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) 17. \u201cThe President and the Freedom Fighter\u201d by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel) 18. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 19. \u201cThe Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book\u201d by Eric Carle (Philomel) 20. \u201cThe Storyteller\u201d by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books) 21. \u201cGuinness World Records 2022\u201d by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records) 22. \u201cThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) 23. \u201cLittle Blue Truck's Christmas\u201d by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) 24. \u201cHow the Grinch Stole Christmas\u201d by Dr. Seuss (Random House) 25. \u201cDog Man: Mothering Heights\u201d by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)