US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. \u201cAtlas of the Heart\u201d by Brene Brown (Random House) 2. \u201cDiary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot\u201d by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 3. \u201cCat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives\u201d by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic) 4. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 5. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 6. \u201cThe Stranger in the Lifeboat\u201d by Mitch Albom (Harper) 7. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) 8. \u201cThe Real Anthony Fauci\u201d by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing) 9. \u201cThe Lincoln Highway\u201d by Amor Towles (Viking) 10. \u201cState of Grace\u201d by Marie Force (HTJB) 11. \u201cThe Storyteller\u201d by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books) 12. \u201cCall Us What We Carry\u201d by Amanda Gorman (Viking) 13. \u201cDune\u201d by Frank Herbert (Ace) 14. \u201cWish You Were Here\u201d by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) 15. \u201cGo Tell the Bees That I Am Gone\u201d by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte) 16. \u201cThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) 17. \u201cWill\u201d by Will Smith with Mark Manson ( Penguin Press) 18. \u201cThe Midnight Library\u201d by Matt Haig (Viking) 19. \u201cThe 1619 Project\u201d by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) 20. \u201cHarry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone\u201d by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic) 21. \u201cThe Wish\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 22. \u201cThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse\u201d by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) 23. \u201cHow the Grinch Stole Christmas\u201d by Dr. Seuss (Random House) 24. \u201cThe Lyrics: 1956 to the Present\u201d by Paul McCartney (Liveright) 25. \u201cThe Four Agreements\u201d by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)