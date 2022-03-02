Ukrainian artists embraced as Russia sees cultural blacklist NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 1:48 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2013 photo, Valery Gergiev, looks on after a "pre-premiere" performance, put on for veterans and senior employees of the theatre in the new Mariinsky Theatre on the eve of the it's official opening in St.Petersburg, Russia. Gergiev, a conductor who is close to Russia President Vladimir Putin, will not lead the Vienna Philharmonic in a five-concert U.S. tour that starts at Carnegie Hall on Friday night. The 68-year-old Russian conductor is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, the White Nights Festival there and is chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. He received a Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation prize that Putin revived in 2013. Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will replace Gergiev for the Carnegie concerts. Dmitry Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A child speaks on the phone as he says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Kramatorsk for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon. Countless others have taken shelter underground. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 ADDS JOURNALISTS NAME - Lee Reaney, a Canadian journalist working for the Kyiv Post, holds a photo of Yevhen Malyshev, a 19-year-old former athlete on Ukraine's junior biathlon team who, according to the International Biathlon Union, died serving the Ukrainian military, as he speaks during a press conference at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russians and Belarusians at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing will compete as "neutral athletes" because of their countries' roles in the war against Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — The Venice Biennale art exhibition, which has already seen members of the official Russian pavilion quit to protest the invasion of Ukraine, said Wednesday that it was working to make sure the artist representing Ukraine can show his work.
Pavlo Makov is due to represent Ukraine with “The Fountain of Exhaustion. Acqua Alta” at the Biennale, which runs April 23-Nov. 27.
