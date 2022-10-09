'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 3:50 a.m.
1 of14 The 1,500 year-old golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones, one of the world's most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, is seen in a museum in Melitopol, Ukraine, in November 2020. Russian troops stole and carted away the priceless crown and a hoard of other treasures after capturing the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in February. AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Natalia Panchenko, director of the Museum of Historical Treasures of Ukraine, shows empty showcases in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Fearing Russian troops would storm the city, Panchenko dismantled exhibits, carefully packing away artifacts into boxes for evacuation. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - The fourth century B.C. golden pectoral, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king's burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 30, 2021. Fearing Russian troops would storm the city, museum employees dismantled exhibits, carefully packing away artifacts into boxes for evacuation. For now, the museum is just showing copies. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - The fourth century B.C. golden pectoral, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king's burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 30, 2021. Fearing Russian troops would storm the city, museum employees dismantled exhibits, carefully packing away artifacts into boxes for evacuation. For now, the museum is just showing copies. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine's culture minister talks to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth month, is being accompanied by the destruction and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Tkachenko said that looting and destruction of cultural sites by the Russian troops has caused losses estimated in the hundreds of millions of euros. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A copy of the fourth century B.C. golden ritual quiver, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king's burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Fearing Russian troops would storm the city, museum employees dismantled exhibits, carefully packing away artifacts into boxes for evacuation. For now, the museum is just showing copies. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A copy of the fourth century B.C. golden diadem, an ancient treasure from a Scythian burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Fearing Russian troops would storm the city, museum employees dismantled exhibits, carefully packing away artifacts into boxes for evacuation. For now, the museum is just showing copies. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A fourth century B.C. golden ceremonial headgear, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king's burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Fearing Russian troops would storm the city, museum employees dismantled exhibits, carefully packing away artifacts into boxes for evacuation. For now, the museum is just showing copies. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine's culture minister talks to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century.
The Hun diadem is now vanished from the museum in Ukraine that housed it — perhaps, historians fear, forever. Russian troops carted away the priceless crown and a hoard of other treasures after capturing the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in February, museum authorities say.
HANNA ARHIROVA