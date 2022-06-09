War rap: In Ukraine, an angry voice for a furious generation JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 4:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, performs during a concert to raise funds for soldiers fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, puts on his balaclava prior to training session at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, shows his middle finger during a concert to raise funds for soldiers fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, talks with The Associated Press during a training session at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, right, attends a training session at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, performs during a concert to raise funds for soldiers fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, holds his rifle during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains with other militia men at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, smiles during a concert to raise funds for soldiers fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022.From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains at a shot range, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, performs during a concert to raise funds for soldiers fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022.From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, stands, in his home beside a portrait of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko with the words written in Ukraine "Live the Life" during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, left, stands with his girlfriend during a concert to raise funds for soldiers fighting for Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.
Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat.
Written By
JOHN LEICESTER