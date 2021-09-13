Whitehead's 'Harlem Shuffle' among Kirkus Prize nominees

Madeline Whitehead/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest novels from Colson Whitehead and Joy Williams, and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' debut work, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” are among this year's finalists for the Kirkus Prize, $50,000 awards presented by the trade publication.

Whitehead's crime story “Harlem Shuffle," his first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Nickel Boys," is a fiction nominee, along with Williams' “Harrow,” “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," an 800-page historical epic that Oprah Winfrey chose for her book club; Jocelyn Nicole Johnson's “My Monticello”; Mariana Enriquez' ”The Dangers of Smoking In Bed," translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell; and Pajtim Statovci's “Bolla,” translated from the Finnish by David Hackston.