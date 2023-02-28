Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. Burner by Mark Greaney - 9780593548110 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. What’s Our Problem? by Tim Urban - 9798987722602 - (Wait But Why) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Last Kingdom by Steve Berry - 9781538721018 - (Grand Central Publishing) 6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books) 7. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing) 8. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes - 9781984879301 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 9. Clue Krewe by Jana DeLeon - 9781940270982 - (J&R Publishing) 10. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai - 9780593490150 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
- Payment tech firm moving to Shelton
- Shelton aldermen call for Mohawk Drive apartment plan denial
- Shelton alderwoman quits board without explanation
- Shelton eateries maintain top grades in latest health inspections
- Shelton alderman candidate redistricted into new ward
- Holocaust survivor to speak at Shelton Chabad event
- Lauretti land deal could put 16 homes on his Shelton Avenue lot
- Shelton PD: Seymour man arrested after firing gun amid bar fight
- Shelton's Arooga's, CT Lottery wagering on retail betting success
- Shelton Democrat named state party vice chair