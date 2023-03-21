Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 6. Storm Watch by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 8. Collateral Damage by J. A. Jance (Gallery Books) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Saved by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
