Apple-Movies-Top-10

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Creed III 3. 65 4. Shazam! Fury of Gods 5. Plane 6. A Man Called Otto 7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 8. The Whale 9. Cocaine Bear 10. Missing (2023)
- Ethics complaint filed against Shelton mayor
- Shelton schools chief says budget gap may make layoffs inevitable
- Urbn Greens adds salad bar to downtown Shelton
- Shelton seeks peer review of Mohawk Drive development plan
- Shelton extends moratoriums on pot sales, apartments
- Shelton zoning stalwart earns lifetime achievement award
- Shelton salon’s ‘Glam-a-Thon’ to raise money for grief center
- Shelton mayor could see salary jump to $175K next year
- Shelton superintendent's contract extended
- Shelton Scout's project offers deeper look at Nicholdale Farm